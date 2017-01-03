Win Tickets To a Screening of ‘LA LA LAND’

Tune in to Gina J this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to any screening of LA LA LAND at AMC Plainville!

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Damien Chazelle, LA LA LAND tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Summit Entertainment presents, a Marc Platt production, an Imposter Pictures / Gilbert Films production.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to any screening of the movie at AMC Plainville!

*Tickets valid for any screening Monday – Thursday at AMC Plainville.