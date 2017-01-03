Gina J’s Dirty Laundry January 3, 2017

MMA boyfriend number two for Demi Lovato? Plus, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill split up. Plus, more on Mariah’s NYE performance disaster! Get the details in today’s Dirty Laundry…

It’s over for Demi Lovato and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold but she’s already moved on with another MMA fighter! She spent New Year’s Eve and day with Brazilian MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Looks like Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj have split up too. They both performed and partied separately in Miami for New Year’s Eve and didn’t Christmas Day together either.

Mariah Carey’s did do a sound check and now there’s video to prove it! Dick Clark Productions is blaming her New Year’s Eve train wreck performance on her because she was too lazy to do a sound check… Mariah did one, she sang and a stand in did her dance routine… Mariah sources say the sound from her earpiece was “choppy” but the DCP production people assured her it would be fixed. And as we know it wasn’t. So who’s to blame? Mariah’s team has accused DCP of sabotaging her performance to win bigger ratings… Here’s video of her dress rehearsal.

Michael Phelps and his wife celebrated a third wedding ceremony on New Year’s Eve! They secretly wed in a backyard ceremony in Arizona on June 13… then later were joined by their closest friends and family as they tied the knot for a second time in Cabo on October 29.

Celebrity Apprentice premiered last night with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s and TV host Carrie Keagan and Carnie Wilson were sent home… so what’s Arnold’s saying when he fires them? “You are terminated!” “Get to the choppa,” he did say “Hasta La Vista Baby” to Carnie also.

Looks like Adele might have gotten married over the holidays! She has been seeing a gold band on her “ring finger”. She also said that she was off to have another baby with beau Simon Konecki.

Carrie Fisher’s family is trying to find the off-duty emergency workers who came to her aid on a United jet when her heart stopped. They want to thank the people that helped Carrie… Carrie and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, will be laid to rest this Thursday. Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, broke her silence: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.” She went on … “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”