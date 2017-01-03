Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: January 3rd 2017

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Lucy & Brody

Say hello to our adorable duo, Lucy and Brody! 3-year-old Lucy is a shy, lovable pit bull mix who has finally met her perfect match in 6-year-old Brody, a hound mix. These two are absolutely in love with each other and are such an easy pair! They love going on walks together, chasing each other in the play yard, and hanging out in the living room. Though they are a couple, Lucy and Brody have their own quirks and interests. Brody loves to meet new people and enjoys going for long walks, but can be fearful of certain things and would prefer a home without young children. Lucy is obsessed with swimming and is super snuggly with friends she knows, but can be shy and takes some time to get to know new people. Though it may seem daunting to bring home TWO dogs, we know it will be so worth it for these two to head to their forever family together! For more information about this adorable duo, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Grace

Grace is a gorgeous, affectionate 3 year old girl who LOVES petting. It’s adorable how she finds ways to lie all over people — this beauty will definitely keep you warm and cozy! This sweet girl has a relaxed, laid-back style. We don’t know if she has had experience with other animals or if she’s fond of them. But she definitely likes people and can’t wait to be your new best friend! For more information on beautiful Grace, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org.

This week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week are brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!