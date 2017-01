Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 1-1-17

Happy New Year! Acoustic favorites start at 9 Sunday morning! Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week?

9 AM

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips

MOUNTAIN SOUND-Of Monsters & Men

11 BLOCKS-Wrabel

HALFWAY GONE-Lifehouse

YOU OUGHTA KNOW-Alanis Morissette

BABYLON-David Gray

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

I WANT YOU BACK-KT Tunstall

10 AM

I LIVED-One Republic

HO HEY-Lumineers

IN YOUR EYES-Sara Bareilles

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

ONE WEEK-Barenaked Ladies

KIND & GENEROUS-Natalie Merchant

GRENADE-Bruno Mars

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER)-Adele

ANIMALS-Maroon 5

DANCING ON MY OWN-Calum Scott

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

IT’S TIME-Imagine Dragons

11 AM

FRESH EYES-Andy Grammer

LOSING MY RELIGION-R.E.M.

WHERE HAVE ALL THE COWBOYS GONE-Paula Cole

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE-Gavin DeGraw

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

PRAYING FOR TIME-George Michael

3AM-Matchbox 20

NEXT TO ME-Emeli Sande

THE REMEDY-Jason Mraz

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!