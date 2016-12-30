Watch 2016, As A Horror Movie

2016 was a pretty rough year. We lost a LOT incredible celebrities, suffered through the most divisive and ugly presidential campaign ever, and dealt with all kinds of weird issues from exploding cell phones to a gorilla getting shot and killed (#RIPHarambe).

As the year comes to a close, it feels like the perfect time to look back… and Friend Dog Studios decided to turn things up to eleven with their new fake movie trailer for a horror film which brilliantly casts 2016 as the villain. And they kill it with this video! Not only do they touch on pretty much all the big trending topics of the year– from Brexit to the Mannequin Challenge– but the production value, music, and editing make this feel like an authentic movie trailer.

In short, this is a trailer for a movie I’d actually really like to watch… and laughing at all the lousy things 2016 subjected us to seems like the best way to cope, now that the year is finally coming to a close. I mean, what else can we do but laugh, right?