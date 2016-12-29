Gina J’s Dirty Laundry: The Dirtiest Laundry Of 2016

A year is a long time, and 2016 certainly had its share of scandals, shake-ups, break-ups, hook-ups, new romance, old rivalries, and SO MUCH juicy gossip. Now that the year is coming to a close, let’s take a look back at the most buzzed-about Dirty Laundry reports of the year… you may be surprised which stories were the most popular!

5.) Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: We’re Expecting:

Of all the pregnancy announcements in 2016, it was Blac Chyna and Rob whose news caused this big a splash. Maybe it was the emojis Blac Chyna rolled out along with the big news, or the drama this relationship added to the Kardashian saga… but whatever the reason, this news was HUGE.

4.) Hotchner Gets Fired From Criminal Minds:

Thomas Gibson (AKA Hotchner on Criminal Minds) lost his job shortly after kicking a writer on set. After a short suspension, the producers of the hit series were quick to break the news of their decision, saying:

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds. Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”

The crazy thing is? This isn’t the only “Kick heard round the world” on the Dirty Laundry list this year…

3.) People’s Choice Awards Stage Crasher Gets The Boot:

Leave it to no-nonsense Sharon Osbourne to kick the guy that crashed the stage during The Talk‘s acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards last January. Turns out he was an aspiring rapper that also crashed Kris Jenner’s birthday party… and we can’t recall his name just now. Obviously, this stunt worked out well for him.

2.) Mariah Carey’s Break-Up Pay Out

Mariah’s messy break-up with James Packer provided a ton of drama this fall… but it was her demand for $50 million from her ex (the total of their would-be prenup) that really rocked the boat. The money matters certainly seemed to make this split even messier, although news of their relationship quieted down shortly thereafter. So hopefully everyone’s as cool as possible now.

1.) Kelly Ripa vs. Michael Strahan

Between the election, Kanye West’s breakdown, and countless other bits of crazy in 2016, it’s hard to believe Michael Strahan’s shocking departure from Live only went down last April. And that mess– which lead to Kelly Ripa threatening to boycott her own show until Michael was gone– was the most buzzed about Dirty Laundry story of the year. We were #TeamKelly all the way then, and we still are now🙂

Here’s to even DIRTIER LAUNDRY in 2017… Happy New Year!