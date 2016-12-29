Are Hatchimals Swearing In Their Sleep?

This Holiday’s hottest toy was without a doubt also the most infuriating. Hatchimals have been causing many a parent a headache over the last few months, whether it was standing in line at Toys R Us at 5am in desperate hopes of buying one before they sold out, or dealing with the brightly colored duck/ penguin thing’s noises if they WERE lucky enough to get their hands on one.

But now it looks like there’s even more #HatchimalsProblems to be found. The biggest issue? These toy critters might sound like they’re swearing while they “sleep.”

Mashable has collected a compelling amount of evidence– including testimonies from parents (such as Nick Galego from Victoria, Canada who said “I’m pretty sure it says ‘f*** me.'”) as well as videos– that definitely suggest the existence of foul-mouthed Hatchimals might be more than a rumor.

Do you hear the bad words in the video up top? See more video evidence over at Mashable, then let us know in the comments below…