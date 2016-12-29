8 Artists We NEED New Albums From In 2017!

In 2016, fans around the world mourned the loss of three bold artists who vehemently defied the “rules” of gender stereotypes and blazed their own paths of ambiguity. David Bowie, Prince, and George Michael were trendsetters. They were icons; to lose all three of them within a year was a harsh blow to pop music’s cast of androgynous legends.

But sadness and loss aside, 2016 did manage to find its way into the light by giving us many great albums! Some of my personal favorites include Beyonce‘s Lemonade, JoJo‘s Mad Love, Nick Fradiani‘s Hurricane, The Weeknd‘s Starboy, Fifth Harmony‘s 7/27 and Britney Spears‘ Glory.

So who’s gonna bring it in 2017? Here’s who I’m hoping to hear in my earbuds!

8. Ed Sheeran

Last full-length album release: X /June 2014

After a killer era with hit after hit in 2014 and 2015, Ed took a well-deserved hiatus. He literally unplugged himself from social media for a whole year–to the date! Curiously, one year from his hiatus announcement, he tweeted a random light aqua square box. That’s it. And he changed that to his Twitter avi. Sooo what does it meeeeean? Is his hiatus over? Was he working on new music at all during his downtime? Are we gonna hear some new music from him soon? We need to knowwww!

7. Jason Derulo

Last full-length album release: Everything Is 4/June 2015

Sure, he released a Platinum Hits compilation album in 2016 which gave us new single ‘Kiss The Sky’ and he also did a cover collab with Pentatonix, but I need me some more Jason! His R&B-leaning pop is fun, upbeat, and sexy! He’s made some TV appearances over the course of the year and has some shows lined up at special events, so he’s been busy! But I’m still crossing my fingers for a new full-length album in 2017!

6. Miley Cyrus

Last full-length album release: Bangerz /October 2013

Okay, technically her last full-length album was in 2015 with her independent online project, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, but her last label release, Bangerz was some solid, edgy pop! It was released back when she got flak for her outfits (and/or her tongue) but despite criticism, it still charted at number one and sold over a million copies. These days, she’s a political activist, a philanthropist, and just finished up a coaching gig on The Voice. There was also that tour with The Flaming Lips. I truly believe she’s a kind spirit; a genuine person. I can’t wait for her next project!

5. Taylor Swift

Last full-length album release: 1989 /October 2014

Taylor broke ranks from her usual ‘schedule’ of releasing an album every two years in the fall! When October and November 2016 rolled around, fans were hopeful that she’d pull a Beyonce and drop a surprise album. It didn’t happen, but you KNOW she’s in her secret laboratory plotting her next path to world domination; she never stops working! I’m willing to bet she’ll drop something in 2017! Maybe we’ll get that Drake collab? At least for now we got her Zayn collaboration from Fifty Shades Darker!

4. P!nk

Last full-length album release: The Truth About Love /September 2012

It’s been a minute since P!nk released a full-length album! Since then, she’s done a few one-off tracks like the theme song for The Ellen Show, ‘Just Like Fire’ from the Alice Through The Looking Glass soundtrack, and the country collab with Kenny Chesney. But given that she JUST had another baby, it’s highly unlikely she’ll drop a new project (and schlep an infant around the country to promote it) anytime soon! Family comes first! And so we wait.

3. Fall Out Boy

Last full-length album release: American Beauty/American Psycho /January 2015

With a Fall Out Boy album comes a tour… and they put on an AWESOME show! I’m admittedly more partial to 2013’s Save Rock and Roll than AB/AP, but they truly never disappoint! Their clever lyrics and anthems keep the rock-pop scene interesting and unique! It’s been two years now; if they’re gonna drop something again, it might be soon? But then again… they’ve taken a long hiatus before, so who knows.

2. Katy Perry

Last full-length album release: Prism /October 2013

Over the summer, she dropped ‘Rise’ to coincide with the Olympic Games in Rio. In the fall, she went full force campaigning for Hillary Clinton! She’s taking time to work on new music (and visit sick kids!), but yes, she is definitely working on something! She posted some clips on social media and it sounds like it’ll be worth the wait! Come on, Katy! We need youuu! /ROAR!

1. Adam Lambert

Last full-length album release: The Original High /June 2015

The Original High was undoubtedly my favorite album of 2015! And in 2016 I STILL had it on repeat! Thankfully, Adam’s fans got some bonus treats this year in the form of collabs! There was the one-off single ‘Welcome To The Show’ featuring Swedish songstress Laleh, and two EDM tracks; Steve Aoki‘s ‘Can’t Go Home’ as well as Tritonal and Jenaux‘s ‘Broken.’ Then there was the Rocky Horror soundtrack! So while fans weren’t quite without “HIS VOICE!!!!!” on new songs, it’s sort of like taking just a small sip of water when you’re so thirsty and wanna chug the whole bottle! But he’s working on new music and will hopefully have a new album out in 2017… or soonish. Whichever comes first.😉

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)!