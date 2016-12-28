Congratulations to P!nk! Her Second Child Has Arrived!

Willow Sage Hart has been promoted to big sister!

P!nk announced on Twitter today that she gave birth to her second child on Monday, December 26th!

His name–Jameson–was a moniker the ‘Just Like Fire’ singer had planned for years, according to E!

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer,” she told Access Hollywood back in 2010.

Congratulations to all!

