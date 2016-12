Listen and win this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to an upcoming Hartford Wolfpack game!

Gina J is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Hartford Wolfpack game all this week… and all you have to do is call in and win!

Tune in to Gina J this week… When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win tickets to see the Wolfpack live at the XL Center!

For more details on the Hartford Wolfpack, CLICK HERE!