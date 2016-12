Acoustic Sunrise Christmas 12-25-16

It’s an all-Christmas Acoustic Sunrise Sunday morning starting at 9! Click to listen live online!

9 AM

I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS-Michael Buble

LET IT SNOW-Jamie Cullum

CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE-Sarah McLachlan

ONE SWEET WORLD-Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

SILENT NIGHT-Five For Fighting

HANDS-Jewel

THE CHRISTMAS SONG-Hootie & The Blowfish

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

CHRISTMAS DAY-Dido

WINTER WONDERLAND-Jason Mraz

OH, HOLY NIGHT-Tracy Chapman

PEACE ON EARTH-U2

10 AM

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS-Sam Smith

HOME-Daughtry

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-Coldplay

MY GROWN UP CHRISTMAS LIST-Kelly Clarkson

A NEW YORK CHRISTMAS-Rob Thomas

CAROL OF THE BELLS-The Calling

THE CHRISTMAS SONG-Dave Matthews Band

MISTLETOE-Colbie Caillat

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER-Jack Johnson

I BELIEVE IN FATHER CHRISTMAS-Vertical Horizon

WHITE CHRISTMAS-Michael Buble & Bing Crosby

I SAW THREE SHIPS-Sting

THIS CHRISTMAS-Picture This

11 AM

HAPPY CHRISTMAS (WAR IS OVER)-Maroon 5

CAB-Train

GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN-Barenaked Ladies

MAKE YOU FEEL MY LOVE-Sleeping At Last

DECK THER HALLS-Ottmar Liebert

BETTER PLACE-Rachel Platten

2000 MILES-Pretenders

HOME-Michael Buble

LET IT SNOW-Christina Perri

DO THEY KNOW IT’S CHRISTMAS-Midge Ure

BETTER DAYS-Goo Goo Dolls

BETTER TOGETHER-Jack Johson

ANGELS WE HEARD ON HIGH-Sarah McLachlan

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS-Coldplay

