Sam Hatch: The Magnificent Seven and More!

No one messes with The Magnificent Seven! Plus, everyone loves a story about real-life hero. There’s also something for the kids, too. Learn more from Sam Hatch.

The Magnificent Seven

It’s a RE-re-remake! It was originally a Japanese film about Samurai, then remade as a gun fighter film in the ’60s. Now it’s back with Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, etc.

Sully

Tom Hanks plays the infamous pilot who lands the plane on the Hudson River in 2009.

Storks

For the kids – the stork makes a baby by accident at the baby factory and tries to deliver it before his boss finds out. Voices by Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, and Key & Peele.

31

Rob Zombie movie. Someone is kidnapped and held hostage in a creepy clown compound.

Hellraiser Trilogy [Box Set]

First three movies in a boxed trilogy with a 200 page book, etc.

The Disappointments Room

Kate Beckinsale moves to a mansion in the south and discovers the creepy room in the attic.

Dolly Parton’s ‘A Christmas Of Many Colors’

The sequel to her popular family story.

Maximum Ride

Young adult story about DNA enhanced orphans that can fly.

