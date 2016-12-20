Find Your Companion Pets of the Week: December 20th 2016

Looking for a loveable new addition to your home? Check out this week’s Find Your Companion Pets of the Week, brought to you by Companions & Homemakers and Our Companions Animal Rescue!

Paris

Just say “Oui” to Paris! This little pooch is looking for a new, dog free home to call her own. Paris loves people and would love nothing more than to keep both you and her warm this winter. Although she is too sophisticated for toys and games, Paris is all about being a companion. Her current mom says she has great manners and loves to follow her around the house. She gets along with her kitty roommate and is quite fond of her teenage human sister. Doesn’t she sound perfect? For inquiries please email jess@ourcompanions.org.

Dusty

Dusty is a handsomely distinguished, green-eyed male. He is a true gentleman and would love to be king of his castle. He likes to play with string feather toys, enjoys being brushed, has a very gentle, loving demeanor and even will give you kisses! Dusty is looking for a loving home where he can spend his days being lounging next to you on the couch, enjoying exercise with interactive play and will even snuggle up in bed with you at night. If you’d like to learn more about this handsome man please contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302.

