New Adam Lambert Music on the ‘Distant Horizon’

October 10, 2016 2:28 PM By Lisa Gold
So. Many. Feels!!! Glamberts!

Adam Lambert is getting ready to deliver unto us more of his vocal goodness; he has officially begun working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to last year’s The Original High!

My body tingles and my heart fills with pure joy whenever I think about streaming new music from my king (of Queen) on repeat.

Please excuse me while I try to catch my breath…

 

And hold on – what even are these rumors that he’s working with Sam Smith?!?

@samsmithworld

A video posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

 

Their styles couldn’t be more different, but both are incredibly talented. I’d LOVE to hear what they’d come up with together in the studio! I’m curious how their voices would play together. But before we get our hopes up, the collab rumor is unconfirmed; they may have just been hangin’ while Adam was in London.

And so, we wait.

In the meantime, fans are ready to see Adam as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX next week!

 

And ICYMI, Adam sits alongside Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea at the judge’s table on this season of The X-Factor Australia.

He’s honest, funny, and adorable – the camera loves him! And he even sang with a contestant who auditioned with a Queen song:

 

I still haven’t caught my breath. I don’t think I ever will, tbh.

  Hadas says:
    October 12, 2016 at 9:31 am

    awesome article!!😀

