New Adam Lambert Music on the ‘Distant Horizon’

So. Many. Feels!!! Glamberts!

Adam Lambert is getting ready to deliver unto us more of his vocal goodness; he has officially begun working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to last year’s The Original High!

My body tingles and my heart fills with pure joy whenever I think about streaming new music from my king (of Queen) on repeat.

Please excuse me while I try to catch my breath…

And hold on – what even are these rumors that he’s working with Sam Smith?!?

@samsmithworld A video posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Oct 7, 2016 at 4:05am PDT

Their styles couldn’t be more different, but both are incredibly talented. I’d LOVE to hear what they’d come up with together in the studio! I’m curious how their voices would play together. But before we get our hopes up, the collab rumor is unconfirmed; they may have just been hangin’ while Adam was in London.

And so, we wait.

In the meantime, fans are ready to see Adam as Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX next week!

OMFGGGG!!!!!! ALL THIS @RockyHorrorFOX STUFF WAS ON MY DESK WHEN I GOT INTO WORK!!! I AM SCREAMING!!! @adamlambert!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😍😍😍 #RockyHorror #AdamLambert #LetsDoTheTimeWarpAgain A photo posted by Lisa Gold (@violetfeline) on Oct 7, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

And ICYMI, Adam sits alongside Guy Sebastian and Iggy Azalea at the judge’s table on this season of The X-Factor Australia.

He’s honest, funny, and adorable – the camera loves him! And he even sang with a contestant who auditioned with a Queen song:

I still haven’t caught my breath. I don’t think I ever will, tbh.

For more Adam Lambert, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat (adamlambert)!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)!