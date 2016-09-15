Five [More!] Places Adam Lambert Has Been Serving Up Realness

Adam Lambert is constantly on the move. In the spring he was spotted in fashion ads displayed in Macy’s stores across the country. And over the summer, he poured his heart out to fans and contributed to a charity single for Orlando Pulse Nightclub victims. You know, in between that gig with Queen, The X-Factor Australia, and surprising us with new music!

As we gear up for autumn, here’s where the global superstar has been and where you can find him soon!

1. On a Greek Getaway

Adam recently hit pause on the work flow for a bit to take a well-deserved party vacation with his friends in Mykonos, Greece.

@jovancarrington @terrancespencer SUNRISE:STILL.AT.IT #mykonos A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Aug 25, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

2. The Show Must Go On

Adam has once again joined Queen on the road for a string of shows in Asia this month. (His hair is now green!)

With Roger and Brian. Love these gentlemen. #queen A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Sep 13, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

3. Sightseeing

After performing in Tel Aviv with Queen, Adam went to Jerusalem and shared his experience at the Western Wall on Instagram.

Western Wall – Jerusalem A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Sep 14, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

Jerusalem A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Sep 14, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

4. ICYMI: He dropped vocals on yet another EDM track!

Tritonal just released their album Painting With Dreams and Adam’s gorgeous vocals soar on the track ‘Broken!’

5. Doing The Time Warp Again!

Adam will star as Eddie in the FOX remake of Rocky Horror Picture Show! He was originally offered the role as Frank-N-Furter, but turned it down.

He told Idolator, “I kind of felt like in 2016, to be cis and playing the role of a trans character, it felt inappropriate to me. In the ’70s, it was different. But nowadays we have such an amazing conversation that’s started about trans and gender in this world. I think casting Laverne [Cox] was so brilliant.”

Rocky Horror airs on October 20th! Bless my soul, indeed.

Bless our soul! @adamlambert is going to light up the screen as Eddie in #RockyHorror! #TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/dgdcksSFXw — Rocky Horror on FOX (@RockyHorrorFOX) August 30, 2016

For more Adam Lambert, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat (adamlambert)!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow 96.5 TIC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)!