Five [More!] Places Adam Lambert Has Been Serving Up Realness

September 15, 2016 1:48 PM By Lisa Gold
Adam Lambert is constantly on the move. In the spring he was spotted in fashion ads displayed in Macy’s stores across the country. And over the summer, he poured his heart out to fans and contributed to a charity single for Orlando Pulse Nightclub victims. You know, in between that gig with Queen, The X-Factor Australia, and surprising us with new music!

As we gear up for autumn, here’s where the global superstar has been and where you can find him soon!

1. On a Greek Getaway
Adam recently hit pause on the work flow for a bit to take a well-deserved party vacation with his friends in Mykonos, Greece.

@jovancarrington @terrancespencer SUNRISE:STILL.AT.IT #mykonos

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

 

2. The Show Must Go On
Adam has once again joined Queen on the road for a string of shows in Asia this month. (His hair is now green!)

With Roger and Brian. Love these gentlemen. #queen

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

 

 

3. Sightseeing
After performing in Tel Aviv with Queen, Adam went to Jerusalem and shared his experience at the Western Wall on Instagram.

Western Wall – Jerusalem

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Jerusalem

A photo posted by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

 

4. ICYMI: He dropped vocals on yet another EDM track!
Tritonal just released their album Painting With Dreams and Adam’s gorgeous vocals soar on the track ‘Broken!’

 

5. Doing The Time Warp Again!
Adam will star as Eddie in the FOX remake of Rocky Horror Picture Show! He was originally offered the role as Frank-N-Furter, but turned it down.

He told Idolator, “I kind of felt like in 2016, to be cis and playing the role of a trans character, it felt inappropriate to me. In the ’70s, it was different. But nowadays we have such an amazing conversation that’s started about trans and gender in this world. I think casting Laverne [Cox] was so brilliant.”

Rocky Horror airs on October 20th! Bless my soul, indeed.

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

  Sharon Miller-Sullivan says:
    September 15, 2016 at 8:03 pm

    Great article on Adam Lambert. He's definitely the hardest working person in the music business. #Multi-tasking

