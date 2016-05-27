LOL at Connecticut Inaccuracies in ‘Gilmore Girls!’

There’s so much anticipation for the reboot of Gilmore Girls! I mean, after all, it’s been nine years! NINE! We will finally reconnect with the Stars Hollow gang when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hits Netflix this fall. Therefore, I’ve been re-watching the series to make sure I’m once again up to speed on all things Gilmore.

As we know, the series takes place in the fictional Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. I love when television shows or movies are set in our tiny little state, but I do find it humorous when certain inaccuracies present themselves. Here are some I’ve noticed as binge watch the lives of Rory, Lorelai, and their coffee.

You cannot drive from Stars Hollow to Hartford in 30 minutes.

Stars Hollow is of course fictional but implied to be adjacent to Woodbury (or sometimes Woodbridge?). If either is the case, there is no way one could travel to Hartford from Stars Hollow in only thirty minutes. That would be *at least* a solid 45-50 minutes. Longer if you’re battling I-84 through Waterbury and/or Hartford at rush hour.

“The” 84. LOL!

In Connecticut, we don’t say ‘the’ in front of highways like Californians. It’s just ’84.’ And it’s one of the most miserable highways ever, just sayin’.

Where Would Richard and Emily Live?

Wealthy elite like Richard and Emily would unlikely live in the City of Hartford. They’re definitely more Greenwich/New Canaan/Fairfield County folk. But if they were to live in the Greater Hartford vicinity, there’s an area near the governor’s mansion where it could be possible. However, it’s more likely they’d live in an affluent Hartford-area suburb like Avon, Simsbury, Glastonbury, West Hartford or Farmington. Also, not everyone in Connecticut is rich like Emily and Richard. There is quite a range of income disparity in this state.



Counties Aren’t Really A Thing

There are quite a few mentions of counties on the show, specifically one when Dean mentions that Lindsay’s father works for the county. It’s a small state, so they’re kinda just there. We only have a whopping eight of them. There is no county government structure so in actuality, Lindsay’s dad would likely work for the state. Or a city. Our counties are mostly only referred to in weather forecasts, i.e. “There’s a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Litchfield County.”

There Probably Are Towns Like Stars Hollow

I feel like Stars Hollow would be quite more hilly than it appears on the Hollywood set. It would have narrow, curvy, hilly country roads. And farms. There are tons of towns like that in CT, Woodbury being one of them — again, assuming Stars Hollow is adjacent to Woodbury. But yes, it’d likely be that bucolic New England “small town” with the green and gazebo and everyone would know everyone and their business. Just let me know where I can find Luke’s Diner because I hear he’s got amazing coffee! Just keep Kirk and Taylor away.

However, there are some Connecticut references the show does get right! There’s a mention of our 860 area code, the Berlin Turnpike, (pronounced BURLin, not BerLIN — yeah, we’re weird, LOL!), Mill on the River, and another local radio station.

Oy with the poodles already! Bring on the reboot and more Connecticut talk!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow Lisa on Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @violetfeline