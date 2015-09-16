Sorry Honey, It’s NOT an Apple Watch…

September 16, 2015 8:02 AM By Christine Lee

Some woman tricked her husband into thinking he was getting an Apple Watch for his birthday.

But then he opened the box and it was actually a positive, peed-on pregnancy test.

I don’t get this at all.

I mean, whatever happened to telling your spouse intimate information privately?

Beyond that, why on EARTH did this woman keep the camera rolling after her husband broke down crying?

No hug? No compassion? Just KEEP FILMING.

And I’m sure her kid will be on YouTube from the moment the afterbirth hits the pan.

Because, you know–YouTube is waiting.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mg9o4iQ9YU4&feature=youtu.be]

 

 

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. dezaro says:
    September 16, 2015 at 8:16 am

    Oh damn.. That is bad! It’s like the “perfect gift” lol except for not being the Apple Watch!

    Reply

