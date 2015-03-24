The Mind-Blowing Quote That Will Change Your Life

Ever wonder why you feel wonderful one day and absolutely lousy the next? Perhaps it’s the company you keep.

Check out this quote I stumbled upon recently while perusing the Self Help section at a local bookstore.

“You are the average of the FIVE people you spend the most time with.”—Jim Rohn.

Let me tell you, I felt like I had been hit by a ton of bricks.

What this quote means is that WHO you spend your time with has an impact on the person you eventually BECOME.

Think about it. Who are the FIVE people you spend most of your TIME with?

Friends? Family? Co-workers?

Are they supportive and positive, or malicious and negative–or maybe a mixture of both?

Bigger question: Do you admire and respect the way they treat others and themselves? Or do you feel suffocated and exhausted after being in their presence?

Take a minute and reflect on the five people with whom you spend MOST of your TIME.

The hard part about this task is figuring out WHO your top five are. It may not necessarily be the five people you CARE about the most, and that’s why it’s so frustratingly difficult.

Siblings, parents, friends, spouses, children can all become separated from each other for a number of reasons. It doesn’t mean you don’t love them, but be sure to factor that into your list.

Are you spending TIME together despite a physical distance?

Personally, I think regular phone calls count. Do you call your best friend daily and talk for an hour? Ok, THAT’S still spending time together. (Just ask Oprah and Gail!)

Now, consider how you FEEL after you encounter each of these five individuals. Content and encouraged? Or desperate to go on a food, alcohol or shopping binge?!

Listen, I’m not saying dump your friend or quit your job if you’re getting super toxic vibes from one of your ‘Big Five’. But maybe, rearranging HOW MUCH time you spend with those people is in order.

Just remember, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”–Eleanor Roosevelt.

Yes ANOTHER fabulous quote, and easier said than done–but it CAN be done.

The absolute BEST way to counter negative, toxic, soul-sucking people is to surround yourself with people who lift you up and give you energy instead.

Even if those uplifting friends and family live far away, you can STILL spend quality time together. Hello Skype and FaceTime!

If you MUST be around someone who is a total sourpuss, don’t fall into the trap of mimicking their attitude. Sympathizing with their negative nonsense only encourages the behavior.

Set boundaries. Limit unnecessary interaction.

Anyone who spews constant pessimism is actually revealing how they feel about themselves–it’s NOT about you.

Just think, taking the higher road means YOU’RE the one who’s become the influence on them, not vice-versa. How ENLIGHTENING!

An article about a quote should end with a quote, don’t you agree?

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.“–George Bernard Shaw.

Words to live by.